Isuzu announces two new gasoline engines at NTEA Work Truck Show

Company: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc.

Website: www.isuzucv.com

Equipment Snapshot: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. has revealed two new gasoline engines for its N-Series trucks. The company announced the powerful, efficient and eco-friendly powerplants at the National Truck Equipment Association’s 2020 Work Truck Show in Indianapolis.

The engines include a 6.6-liter V8 that will be available in the Class 3 NPR and Class 4 NPR-HD, and a 6.0-liter V8 that will be offered in both the Class 5 17,950-lb. GVWR NQR and the Class 5 19,500-lb. GVWR NRR.

The NRR will be the first 19,500-lb. GVWR low cab forward truck on the market to offer a gasoline engine option.

“Some of the major challenges our industry will face in the coming decade are the result of emissions regulations, some that have been defined and some that are still a work in progress,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “At the same time, we see an increasing demand for gasoline engines in Classes 3, 4 and 5. These engines will allow us to meet new and stringent emissions requirements and meet the needs of our dealers and customers as the market grows and evolves.”

NPR Gas and NPR-HD Gas 6.6L V8

Production of NPR Gas (12,000-lb. GVWR) and NPR-HD Gas (14,500-lb. GVWR) models equipped with the new 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine will begin this July.

To develop the new powerplant, engineers began with a proven small-block design and incorporated advanced Gen V technology to meet heavy-duty powertrain requirements. This technology reduces emissions and provides improved output and efficiency without compromising capability and durability. Among the highlights:

Direct injection provides precise fuel control and more complete combustion for greater efficiency

Variable valve timing improves performance, economy and emissions

Variable displacement oil pump varies the oil pressure based on engine demand

Power output of 350 horsepower and 425 lbs.-ft. of torque at 3,800 rpm

200,000-mile design life

The engine will be mated to a proven 6L90 six-speed automatic transmission with double overdrive and a lock-up torque converter. Both NPR and NPR-HD models will offer a generous 38.6-gallon stainless-steel fuel tank for extended driving ranges.

Both Standard Cab and Crew Cab models will be available with wheelbases ranging from 109 to 176 inches.

The trucks will be assembled by Spartan Motors in Charlotte, Michigan, starting in July 2020.

NQR Gas and NRR Gas 6.0L V8

The new 6.0-liter V8 engine that will debut in the upcoming NQR and NRR Gas models represents the first time Isuzu has offered a gasoline engine in a Class 5 truck—and the NRR Gas will be the first gas-powered Class 5 low cab forward truck with a 19,500-lb. GVWR in the industry.

The engine will be certified and supplied by Power Solutions International and built from a Vortec V8 block that has been customized to Isuzu specifications.

The powerplant will produce 311 horsepower and generate 353 lbs.-ft. of torque at 4,150 rpm.

The engine will be mated to a six-speed Allison 1000 RDS transmission with power takeoff. This will be the first time Isuzu has offered PTO in a gas-powered truck, which will be especially useful for vocations that require that kind of capability.

Like Isuzu’s new Class 3 and 4 gas trucks, both the NQR and NRR will offer a 38.6-gallon stainless-steel fuel tank.

Customers can choose between a Standard Cab with seating for three or the Crew Cab with seating for up to seven, and wheelbases ranging from 132.5 to 176 inches.

Spartan Motors will be assembling these trucks starting later this year, and availability is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020 or early first quarter of 2021.