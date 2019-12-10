American Bakers Association announces two new government relations staff members

The American Bakers Association is happy to announce two new Government Relations staff members: Lauren Williams, director of Government Relations and Zack Decker, Government Relations manager.

"Lauren Williams has wonderful professional experience that will enhance the government relations team’s advocacy efforts on behalf of ABA's Members," said Lee Sanders, SVP of Government Relations and Public Affairs. "Lauren's background and Zack Decker's experience will certainly increase ABA's abilities to serve the baking industry.

For the past two years, Williams has worked as a professional staff member on the House Committee on Education and Labor. Her policy expertise is in the area of workforce protections. Prior to serving on Capitol Hill, Ms. Williams worked for more than six years at the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) where she focused on labor and employment issues serving as Labor and Employment Policy manager. Prior to that experience, she worked as ABC’s Legal and Regulatory Affairs assistant. William's first professional role was as a human resources staff assistant at the US Chamber of Commerce, and she interned at the National Space Society and for ABA champion, Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia. Lauren holds a BA degree in Political Science from James Madison University. Williams will be the ABA Liaison for both the Human Resources & Safety and Logistics Professionals Groups.

Zack Decker is ABA's new Government Relations manager. ABA Members will recognize Zack as having most recently held the membership engagement coordinator position since November 2018. He comes with previous association experience, working as a Legislative Affairs assistant for a commerce association in Greater Los Angeles. Before serving at ABA, Decker earned his Master of Public Policy degree from Pepperdine University, where he studied economic policy and conducted quantitative research. During his master’s, Zack worked as a graduate assistant for an institute promoting public engagement in local government. Mr. Decker also served as the online editor for the Pepperdine Policy Review. Zack earned his bachelor’s degree at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. While in undergrad, he interned in the Washington, D.C. office of former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin.