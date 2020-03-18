Ciranda celebrates 25 years of organic ingredient supply

It is with immense gratitude and celebration that Ciranda, Inc. announces 25 years in business—and 25 years of organic ingredients! Since its founding, the company has stayed true to its mission of expanding the organic industry, while supporting sustainable agriculture practices and the livelihood of farmers around the world.

Ciranda introduced itself as an organic export business in 1994. Founders Hans and Joan Friese built strong relationships with U.S. farmers and purchased their grains, beans and seeds to export into the more established European organic market. As the U.S. organic market began to take shape in 2000 with an approaching federal regulatory program, the company reinvented itself as an importer of value-add ingredients to service North American clients.

Today, Ciranda is a leading supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade ingredients with expertise in gluten-free flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoa and chocolate; sustainable palm oils; coconut; and lecithin. Its customers range from small, mission-based startup brands, to the nation’s largest organic manufacturers in the food, beverage, personal care and functional nutrition markets.

The past year has awarded Ciranda several additional milestones, including Non-GMO Project Verification for its 100th ingredient, and the completion of a new company headquarters with a dedicated wellness space for employee yoga and meditation. The building is currently undergoing green energy certification.

Through the heart and vision of its founders, Ciranda became employee-owned in 2017 and now operates with nearly 50 employee-owners at its headquarters in Hudson, Wisconsin. CEO and founder, Hans Friese, says “After 25 years, Ciranda is strong, growing, and still committed to delivering innovative organic solutions to our customers in the natural products industry.”