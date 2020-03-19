Sugar Bowl Bakery plans $37M new location with 400 workers, for metro Atlanta

Sugar Bowl Bakery, based in California, plan to open a new $37M bakery in Georgia.

The metro Atlanta bakery will be Sugar Bowl Bakery's first on the East Coast, as announced by Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp.

The new bakery will be located in Tucker, GA, and will employ about 400 workers. The bakery will be looking to hire workers for positions in bakery management, production, quality assurance, maintenance, warehousing and sanitation.

The original Sugar Bowl Bakery location was in a San Francisco coffee shop in 1984. The company, which was founded by five brothers, sells brownie bites, fritters, and other desserts to grocery stores and retailers, both nationwide and overseas.

Source: Associated Press, 3/7/20, "$37M bakery with 400 workers planned for metro Atlanta"