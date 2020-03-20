Eric Heggen named CEO of Stratas Foods

Stratas Foods LLC has announced the appointment of Erik Heggen as its new CEO. The appointment is effective immediately. Tedd Kruse will assume the role of president of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Milling based in Decatur, Illinois.

Heggen has been either indirectly associated or directly involved with Stratas since the company began. He joined ADM in 2001 in Specialty Feed Ingredients, later joining the refined oils group, progressing through sales & marketing and leadership roles to ultimately be named president of North American Refined Oils at ADM. Most recently, he has been a member of the ADM Nutrition organization, serving in leadership roles in specialty ingredients, global sales, and pricing and analytics. He has also held leadership positions on external advisory boards such as the former chairman of the Institute of Shortening and Edible Oils Advisory Council and on the Board of Directors of National Association of Manufacturers. Heggen holds a BS in Agricultural Business from Iowa State University and an MBA from Illinois State University. Heggen and his family will relocate to Memphis.

“Erik's proven track record, especially his prior position of President of ADM's Refined Oil Business, are an outstanding fit for Stratas,” said Steve Zaruba, chairman of the Board for Stratas Foods. “His recent roles within ADM's Nutrition Business build upon his edible oil experience, and provide Stratas with diverse, deep industry insights that will be helpful as Stratas grows and expands its business.”

Kruse returns to ADM, which he first joined in 1993 and held a variety of leadership positions before assuming the role of CEO of Stratas Foods in 2011. Stratas has grown and thrived under Kruse’s leadership: acquiring two organizations, expanding the company’s geographic footprint, increasing its focus on safety, quality and service and leading Stratas through record sales levels.

Stratas Foods was formed in 2008 as a 50/50 joint venture between ACH Food Companies (ACH) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM).