Volkmann hires additional sales engineer to further support its growing sales America

Volkmann, Inc., a powder and small particle vacuum conveying company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Mendoza as one of its sales engineers, further expanding its support for the following areas: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New England States, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Wyoming.

Mendoza has joined the sales team in the company’s Bristol, PA facility and will be responsible for the generation of sales for Volkmann equipment as well as adding a level of depth for his previous experience in Vacuum Conveying Systems and Material Handling applications.

He is an experienced application engineer, project manager and sales professional with extensive B2B sales as well as a process engineering and controls background. He also has the practical experience of equipment design.

“We are delighted to add Tony to our team,” notes Volkmann VP of sales and general manager, Rafael Navarro. “As our business continues to grow, so has been the need to add additional sales professionals to our staff. Tony’s ability to work throughout our complete coverage area is a major benefit for our clients and represents a further development in our North American Division.