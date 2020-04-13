SICK launches ultra-compact safety laser scanner

Company: SICK, Inc.

Website: www.sick.com/us/en

Technology Snapshot: SICK is launching its newest ultra-compact safety laser scanner, nanoScan3. This product combines smart safety functions with excellent measurement data quality for accurate and reliable localization.

With an overall height of just over three inches, this space-saving sensor can be used wherever machines and vehicles require maximum performance, but have minimal mounting space. This enables manufacturers to use small AGVs or mobile robots equipped with SICK’s leading-edge safety technology.

Based on successful microScan3 technology, the 2D safety sensor, nanoScan3, uses patented safeHDDM scan technology. This enables the nanoScan3 to hold up well even in harsh or challenging ambient conditions. It is impervious to interferences like dust, contamination, and ambient light.

Benefits at a glance:

Small housing, measuring only 3.15 inches in height

Two pairs of OSSD safety outputs

Design suitable for industrial use and easy to integrate with standard M12 connectivity

Up to 128 freely configurable fields and monitoring cases

Direct static and encoder inputs for flexible monitoring case switching

Protective field range of three meters with a scanning angle of 275-degrees

High-precision measurement data output for navigation support via Ethernet interface

Maximum detection reliability even when subject to challenging ambient conditions

Intuitive Safety Designer software enables flexibility in configuration and diagnostics

With its small size, the nanoScan3 opens up potential applications where space is extremely critical, such as in mobile intralogistics, collaborative robots (cobots), or mobile assistance and service robotics on autonomous transport platforms and carts. What’s more, the nanoScan3 is setting a new standard in this market segment with its price-performance ratio.