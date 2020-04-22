ParmCrisps and Bridge Lane Wine debut premium partnership box that supports small businesses

Company: ParmCrisps

Website: parmcrisps.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $40.00

Product Snapshot: ParmCrisps, the nutritionally on-trend snack brand, has partnered with Bridge Lane Wine, a sister label of New York’s Lieb Cellars. The two brands are bringing the timeless pairing of wine and cheese to consumer’s homes with a Limited-Edition Wine & Cheese Box.

In efforts to support fellow handcrafted, small batch, sustainably-sourced food and beverage brands, ParmCrisps and Bridge Lane Wine teamed up to provide wine and cheese lovers at home a little bit of comfort and luxury during uncertain times. The Wine & Cheese Box pairs Bridge Lane’s Red Blend Wine with ParmCrisps Original 100 percent Parmesan cheese cracker. The Red Blend is a medium-bodied, smooth Bordeaux-style blend, balanced with flavors of red fruits, black cherries and a hint of oaky spice. ParmCrisps Original oven-baked cheese crisp is made entirely from 100 percent aged Parmesan and pairs exquisitely with the wine’s notes.

“Since we’re both small businesses, we thought we’d team up and support one another during this difficult economic period. Plus, what better time to get a premium wine & cheese box shipped straight to your doorstep,” shares Kevin Joseph, chief marketing officer for ParmCrisps. “We’re two New York brands hoping to bring a little joy to our communities, while encouraging small-business support at the same time.”

Both brands hail from the New York tri-state area and are eager to bring wine and cheese lovers comfort and premium food and beverages delivered to their doorstep. Perfect for making an in-home experience special, this premium LTO Wine & Cheese Box will be available online at bridgelanewine.com beginning April 15th for $40 per box, available while supplies last.