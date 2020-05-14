AvoCrazy avocado puffs

Company: The Naked Market

Website: www.thenakedmarket.com

Introduced: May 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.00 (8-pack)

Product Snapshot: The Naked Market, a food and beverage company that creates innovative wellness snack brands, has announced its newest product: AvoCrazy, a plant-based avocado puff. The introduction of AvoCrazy marks the third wellness snack launched by The Naked Market in just six months, joining Flock Chicken Chips and Beach House Bowls. The puffs are gluten free, vegan, non-GMO, and only 100 calories per bag.

“Avocados are one of Americas favorite foods yet, aside from avocado toast and in salads, there has been very little innovation in how we enjoy avocados,” said The Naked Market CEO Harrison Fugman. “AvoCrazy will fill that void with avocado puffs that are delicious and nutritious. The AvoCrazy product launch is the latest example of our company’s ability to create highly unique and socially driven food brands in a timely manner as we continue to make an impact on the food and beverage world.”

AvoCrazy embraces avocado’s booming popularity in the U.S. while also entering the emerging puffed snack category. Since 2017, healthy puffed alternatives have taken over snack shelves, and avocado consumption has doubled in the last decade, reaching an all-time high in 2019. AvoCrazy is the first avocado play in the puffed category and is backed with a socially conscious mission, disrupting the stale segment leaders in the market.

As part of The Naked Market’s commitment to social consciousness and giving back, for every case of AvoCrazy sold, The Naked Market will donate one meal to hungry families, the homeless, and impoverished elders in the San Francisco community through a partnership with the SF Marin Food Bank.

The Naked Market has raised +$3MM in its initial seed funding round with investors including Holtzbrinck Ventures, Econa Capital, and Sequoia Capital’s Scout Fund. Its advisory board is comprised of seasoned food & beverage executives, including Fresh Direct founder and former CEO Jason Ackerman and Gardein Protein and Yves Veggie Cuisine founder Yves Potvin.

AvoCrazy Avocado Puffs are available in 0.8oz 8-pack ($24 SRP) in Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Ranch, and BBQ Salsa flavors on AvoCrazy.com and in select retailers to follow. More information about The Naked Market and its brands is at: www.thenakedmarket.com.