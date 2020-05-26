Mettler-Toledo offers virtual trade experience

Food and pharmaceutical manufacturers can still experience Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection’s newest technology innovations and glean industry insights that the company was going to present at Interpack 2020. From June 1st – 5th 2020, without leaving their desks, manufacturers will be able to visit a Virtual Exhibition Hall to view the latest product inspection technologies and learn how they can benefit businesses. An Auditorium will present a wide range of educational live and on-demand presentations on topics including Food and Pharmaceutical Safety, Industry 4.0 and Advanced Data Management. Manufacturers can now register their interest to attend at www.mt.com/pi-vshow. “Coronavirus may have delayed Interpack until next year, however, we felt that it was vital to still showcase our latest product inspection technology innovations to help food and pharmaceutical manufacturers meet the increased demand for safe, high quality products. Individuals can log on for free and learn about industry trends, best practices, and chat with experts about how they can improve their manufacturing processes plus meet consumer and regulatory demands,” said Paul Lerigo, marketing manager – Product Inspection Division, Mettler-Toledo.

Mettler-Toledo will showcase checkweighing and product data checks innovations:

C33 PlusLine Washdown Checkweigher for Robust Performance

A combination of reliable weighing accuracy with rugged machine design, the C33 PlusLine delivers high precision weighing in harsh environments. The system design makes cleaning and maintenance simple; with easy dismantling and reassembly of system conveyors—including self-adjusting elastic belts that remove the need for tensioning. In most cases, cleaning with the parts in place is possible and the flip-up design of the conveyors allows easy access to all critical areas.

C35 AdvancedLine Washdown Checkweigher for Precision and Versatility

Built for harsh environments, the C35 delivers precise weighing results on a stable weighing platform resistant to high-pressure washdown and most caustic detergents. The system frame is designed according to hygienic principles, with easy access for cleaning and sloped surfaces to discourage liquid collection. The system supports speeds of up to 250 packs per minute and a weighing range from 25 g to 7 kg.

Integrated Product Data Check for Label Accuracy

The Product Data Check verifies content of product labeling as well as the print quality of the label, helping to prevent mis-labeling errors occurring during product changeovers. The new vision inspection component can be added to an existing checkweigher or combination inspection system.

There are two configurations available, depending on the product shape. For oriented products, manufacturers can have up to three cameras to verify product data on the front, back and top of a product. Whereas, for round products, the Product Data Check 360 serves as an effective add-on for any product inspection system. The housing mounts directly to a checkweigher system or equipment and has a small footprint to save space. The housing is IP65 rated for wet cleaning environments and has sloped surfaces supporting hygienic design principles.