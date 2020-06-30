Healthy Food Ingredients and KND Labs form strategic partnership for hemp-derived cannabinoids

In support of industry demand for hemp cannabinoid ingredients, Healthy Food Ingredients (HFI) announced a strategic supply partnership with KND Labs, the most certified, premium producer of high-quality domestic hemp-derived cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG and CBN.

Backed by advanced food safety and quality certifications, the partnership offers clean label extraction, transparent third-party testing and grower-direct supply assurance to the food, beverage, pet, nutra and cosmeceutical industries.

According to Jay Johnson, HFI COO, “KND Labs brings a high level of testing, safety, compliance and third-party certifications that our customers have come to expect from HFI. The team at KND are leading industry standards within the hemp sector.” Added Johnson, “we were very intentional in identifying an experienced strategic supply partner that shares our commitment to the industry and helping us to realize our mission of nourishing lives with healthy ingredients.”

KND uses industry-leading methods to carefully extract and formulate premium quality, finished bulk ingredients, including those that are free of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-free) in its two state-of-the-art facilities in Lakewood and Arvada, CO.

KND expertly manages the manufacturing process of its hemp-derived ingredients by extracting specific cannabinoid profiles to produce CBD, CBG and the isolation of other hemp-derived cannabinoids in a variety of forms including powdered isolate, distillate oils and liquid and powder water-soluble products. KND offers custom formulations with batch consistency for various cannabinoid profiles to meet customers’ requirements.

In addition to holding cGMPs (111 and 117), including Cosmetics EU GMP, and ISO 9001 safety certifications through SGS, KND is API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) certified as well as an approved supplier through the NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) and is Kosher certified. Together, HFI and KND developed a program which provides a new level of pesticide testing beyond what is typical for the hemp industry.

Nich Wilson, president of KND Labs, adds, “we are excited about our partnership with HFI and the alignment of our values and high standards for our ingredients. Through our mutual partnership, we look forward to working together to meet the increased demand for hemp cannabinoid ingredients while driving the evolving industry forward with our enhanced quality program and capabilities.”

Terry Howell, HFI’s hemp cannabinoid ingredient expert, noted that “customers are going to be extremely interested in learning about the water-soluble hemp cannabinoid options we offer. We have the ability to take any of our hemp cannabinoid ingredients, including full or broad spectrum distillates and isolates, and enable them to stay in suspension or be truly miscible in a beverage. Our Superior Water Miscible™️ option is perfect for the fast-growing hemp-infused beverage sector. Our products provide great solutions to add cannabinoids to juice blends, dairy, yogurt, etc.”

Howell encourages those interested in adding hemp to their product line-up to reach out directly for samples. Howell adds, “the combined quality and innovations teams from HFI and KND are ready and able to support you with your hemp-related formulations.”

Visit with HFI’s hemp cannabinoid ingredient expert, Terry Howell, and request samples at HFIfamily.com/CBD.