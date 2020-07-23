Company: Wildgrain

Website: https://wildgrain.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $79.00

Product Snapshot: In the midst of a resurgence in at-home bread making, there is now a new way for home cooks to enjoy fresh sourdough bread and other baked goods—without leaving home and without feeding a starter. Wildgrain (www.wildgrain.com) is excited to announce the launch of the first online subscription box that delivers ready-to-bake, artisanal bread, pasta and pastries directly to people’s homes.

Made in small batches in Massachusetts, Wildgrain products offer customers bakery-quality food at home, made with natural, slow fermentation and never-processed ingredients. All of the items arrive frozen and are ready to eat in 30 minutes or less, with no preparation required.

The company was founded by husband-and-wife team Ismail Salhi and Johanna Hartzheim. Last year, when Johanna became pregnant with their first son, Jack, they knew they wanted to find healthier carbs for her diet. They searched everywhere locally for the wholesome breads and pastries they loved when they lived in Paris, but had no luck finding them here.

“When we couldn’t find the sourdough bread and fresh pasta we were looking for, we spent months experimenting with making them ourselves. We quickly realized how difficult it is to find high-quality carbs, and how time-consuming they are to make on your own. That’s when Wildgrain was born,” said co-founder Johanna Hartzheim. “We are thrilled to launch our convenient monthly subscription box filled with delicious, ready-to-bake bread, pasta, and pastries, that have all of the health benefits and none of the prep.”

All Wildgrain products are made with clean ingredients and contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, no emulsifiers, and no additives. The breads are rich in protein, fiber, and nutrients, and are made with only non-GMO, enriched, stone-ground and unbleached flours.

Most Wildgrain doughs are made with nutrient-rich whole wheat sourdough that contains wild yeast. The company’s five-day-long artisanal bread-making process includes fermenting the sourdough culture for 36 hours. This process predigests 97 percent of the gluten, yielding a bread that is easier to digest.

Each Wildgrain Box includes three slow-fermented sourdough loaves, two packs of fresh, hand-cut pasta, and four surprise pastries. The monthly box costs $79, including free shipping.

Beginning July 13th through the end of Summer 2020, Wildgrain is offering new subscribers a bonus, free whole wheat sourdough loaf in every box for the life of their subscription.

Wildgrain is also on a mission to reduce the number of people in the U.S. who face hunger. For every new subscriber, Wildgrain donates six meals to The Greater Boston Food Bank, which is a member of Feeding America.

Go to wildgrain.com to learn more.