Maryellen Molyneaux, Natural Marketing Institute Managing Partner, is pleased to announce that as of July 1st they have merged Natural Marketing Institute (NMI) into the Research America Inc. family of companies. RAI was founded over 35 years ago and has grown to over 14 offices nationally with 300+ researchers. Since 1990 the Institute has conducted and trended Global Consumer Research specializing in Health and Sustainability in 30+ countries. Our Institute team members will now further complement RAI’s capabilities with additional Strategic Consulting Services, Proprietary Custom Methodologies, Syndicated Databases, and much more.

Steve French, Natural Marketing Institute managing partner, shares that the Institute will continue to operate independently while the merger will expand our toolkit including Web Panel, Quantitative Fielding, Qualitative Facilities, Sensory/QA lab testing, among other services. These additional client solutions will add tremendous value to the Institute’s syndicated databases that include over 1 million consumer interviews in over 30 countries, trended for the past 20+ years. RAI capabilities will also add unique synergies to the Institute’s custom qualitative and quantitative consumer and B2B research. We at the Institute are truly excited about future opportunities to serve our clients.

Robert Porter, RAI CEO confirmed that Research America Inc. and Natural Marketing Institute have been collaborative partners for the past few years. "We have always shared a consistent vision for the Health and Sustainability consumer, and have dozens of high growth clients in common. So this Merger announcement is a natural evolution of that strong alignment. By bringing together innovative leaders in Market Research and Consumer Insights & Solutions, we are better positioned than ever to help B2B and CPG marketers acquire, grow and retain customers."