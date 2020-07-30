Company: Madison Chemical

Website: www.madchem.com

Equipment Snapshot: Madison Chemical introduces DART 444, a chlorinated, moderately alkaline detergent designed as a one-package, general-purpose foaming cleaner that performs well in most water conditions. When used in a “foam generator,” it produces a thick, stable, wet foam without dry-out or run-off. Ideal for cleaning vertical, overhead surfaces, especially machinery surfaces that are difficult to clean by any other methods. DART 444 is suitable for cleaning ferrous and stainless surfaces, and most copper alloys. It rinses easily and without streaking. Acceptable for use in food and beverage plants as an A1 general cleaning agent on all surfaces, or with steam or mechanical cleaning in all departments. Proven effective in food and beverage processing facilities specifically dough mixers, mixing tanks, conveyor lines, etc. (not for use on soft metals).

For most applications, DART 444 is used from 1 to 10 percent by volume in ambient to 140°F water. Actual dilutions will vary depending on product residue and soil loading. Standard Operating Procedures may need to be developed for specific concentrations and temperatures. Madison Chemical Representatives are available to assist.

For best results, DART 444 should be used within 90 days.