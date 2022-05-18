At a time when supply chain problems are wreaking havoc across virtually all industries, Madison Chemical has invested in additional plant infrastructure to ensure that it is able to meet its customer’s needs in a timely fashion. New equipment and storage facilities were added, allowing the company to store larger volumes of base materials common for its various formulations. While lead-times have escalated elsewhere in the cleaning and sanitation chemical market segment, Madison Chemical has maintained its standard delivery schedules.

“Early in the pandemic we saw the potential for supply chain disruptions, so we took action,” said President David Goodman. “Taking care of our customers is the cornerstone of our business philosophy. Adding some extra storage/production capacity and increasing our inventory levels have enabled us to consistently provide uninterpreted supply to our customers while maintaining our industry-leading lead times.”

In addition to serving customers in the food and beverage processing industries, Madison Chemical supplies formulated chemicals to the metalworking market with a nationwide network of direct technical sales representatives.