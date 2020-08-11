SIERA.AI and UniCarriers Americas are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic relationship to combine SIERA.AI’s innovative safety and autonomy technologies with UniCarriers’ expertise as a leading manufacturer and distributor of material handling equipment.

As innovative technologies for automation play an increasingly critical role in logistics and supply chain, industries recognize the need to accelerate the adoption of new and revolutionary technologies to empower and protect those working in manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and warehouses. The SIERA.AI and UniCarriers relationship joins new and proven technologies in facility infrastructure and operator safety, digital self-management, and autonomous mobile robotics.

“The SIERA.AI and UniCarriers relationship is a powerful combination. UniCarriers, with their proven material handling vehicle platforms, can bring to market the next level of innovative technologies throughout the Americas and Europe with their vast distribution network and customer base that demand autonomous solutions,” said Saurav Agarwal, chief executive officer of SIERA.AI.

“By working with UniCarriers, SIERA.AI is leveraging UniCarriers’ custom manufacturing capabilities with SIERA.AI technology to bring new advances in autonomous mobile robotics to the marketplace.” said Brian Markison, senior director, AGV Sales for UniCarriers. “Additionally, with our dealer network to support the units once a unit has been deployed to a customer, the relationship will deliver a robust solution for customers to automate their process safely and effectively.”