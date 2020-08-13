Unifiller and the Linxis Group of Companies celebrates the appointment of Martin Murphy as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Unifiller Systems Inc., commencing August 10th, 2020. Martin will be responsible for driving Unifiller Systems to the next level, building on the solid foundation of his predecessors.

Martin comes to Unifiller with 32 years of extensive manufacturing experience. He was previously the president of Raute North America, where he was dedicated to ensuring that an effective corporate sales and marketing strategy was developed and implemented.

According to Martin, “I chose Unifiller and Linxis because our values are very similar. Agility and innovation are key to building our customers’ success and building the business for years to come. My role is to lead the team and Linxis Group in growing the business. This can only be achieved by doing things the right way. We are nothing without our customers and my job is to build a strong, innovative, and motivated team. The results will be customer satisfaction and a partnership that yields mutual benefits for all our futures.”

Martin is an accomplished leader with a high performing track record. He plans on supporting Unifiller with his fundamental value of building great relationships with customers and delivering excellent support and service. He brings a great mix of leadership, technical breadth, and passion for customer care and company culture. On a personal note, Martin is an avid soccer enthusiast and enjoys the peace and solitude of fly fishing in BC's many mountain lakes.