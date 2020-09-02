Southern Recipe will honor the more than 3.5 million hard working truck drivers in our country who travel nearly 400 billion miles each year with its 9th Annual Truck Driver Appreciation campaign. The brand will also donate $7,500 to St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) to help support the nation’s truck drivers. In this year’s campaign, Southern Recipe will draw awareness to the truck drivers who are fighting obstacles and moving mountains to ensure America continues to thrive during the current world pandemic. From August 15th through September 15th, consumers are invited to learn more about this important group of heroes in celebration of Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Visitors are also encouraged to share the videos telling real, present day truck driver stories from the road to help spread the word.

From August 15th through September 15th, Southern Recipe will unveil new videos from truck drivers suffering through and driving through the nation’s pandemic to ensure food is on our grocery shelves, COVID-19 tests are delivered, gear is readily available and more. Through this campaign, it is Southern Recipe and SCF’s hope to help everyone in the U.S. understand the importance that this hard-working segment of our society plays in bringing the resources we use every day to consumers from coast to coast – and the challenges they encounter as a result.

“Literally everything that comes into our plants and everything that leaves our plant are transported by way of America’s truck drivers,” shares Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods. “We started celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week really simply—by handing out pork rinds to drivers as a way to say, ‘thank you’. Today, to have the opportunity to connect and say ‘thank you’ voice to voice and face to face over video is awesome. To be here today, in this pandemic, to help other people understand how important these people are to all of us, is more critical than ever.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Southern Recipe again this year and support our road warriors,” said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy and Development at St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. “We hope the community shares and supports this year’s campaign in a big way. This is an important way to share our gratitude and give back to this special group of heroes!”

Members of the community, Facebook fans, friends and families of truck drivers across America are encouraged to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Southern Recipe and SCF across the social space by sharing these videos. Additional details of the campaign can be found on SouthernRecipe.com or in the social space @SouthernRecipe.