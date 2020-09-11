Company: DREAMS AREN'T THIS GOOD

Websitehttps://dreamsarentthisgood.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: DREAMS AREN’T THIS GOOD authentic Mexican-style tortilla chips in black magic bagging. Crank your oven (toaster oven works too) to 350 degrees and toss these chips on a sheet of foil for 3-4 minutes. Crisp strips perfectly salted and shaped for dipping, smell and taste so fresh you'll think you're in Mexico. For each bag sold, $.05 is donated to @lifebeat. DATG Tortilla chips are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, vegan, and contain no preservatives.

Ingredients: white corn flour, lime, corn oil, sea salt.  Available in 9oz bags.