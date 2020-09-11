Company: DREAMS AREN'T THIS GOOD
Website: https://dreamsarentthisgood.com
Introduced: January 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.99
Product Snapshot: DREAMS AREN’T THIS GOOD authentic Mexican-style tortilla chips in black magic bagging. Crank your oven (toaster oven works too) to 350 degrees and toss these chips on a sheet of foil for 3-4 minutes. Crisp strips perfectly salted and shaped for dipping, smell and taste so fresh you'll think you're in Mexico. For each bag sold, $.05 is donated to @lifebeat. DATG Tortilla chips are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, vegan, and contain no preservatives.
Ingredients: white corn flour, lime, corn oil, sea salt. Available in 9oz bags.