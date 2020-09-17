Company: Snack Factory

Website: pretzelcrisps.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29

Product Snapshot: Pretzel Crisps are exceptionally thin, versatile and full of flavor. Whether you like them plain, dipped or paired with your favorite toppings, they’re perfect for any snack occasion.

Pretzel Crisps Cheddar Cheese are baked with real cheddar cheese resulting in that classic cheesy flavor with crunch. Just like its other flavor counterparts, Pretzel Crisps Cheddar Cheese are great for dipping, topping or straight out of the bag making them perfect for any snacking occasion.

Pretzel Crisps Cheddar Cheese will be available in 7.2 oz. bags at retailers nationwide including Kroger.