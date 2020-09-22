Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery has named Jessica Bartlett as regional sales manager, Midwest.

In the newly created role, Bartlett will manage existing accounts and grow sales in the region, which includes Iowa, Kan., Minn., Mo., Neb., N.D., and S.D. She will report to Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales.

Bartlett previously worked with Marino/WARE, a maker of steel framing products, as a regional sales manager. There she identified new steel markets, customers to grow market share. Prior to that, Bartlett worked as a freelance sales consultant.

Bartlett holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Western Illinois University, where she also earned a B.S. degree in criminal justice, and law enforcement administration and psychology.

“We are excited to welcome Jessica to the Spee-Dee team, and for her to help Spee-Dee to continue to expand and grow in the food packaging industry,” said Mark Navin, vice president of sales. “Jessica’s experience will help Spee-Dee support new and existing customers with the filling and weighing equipment they need in these important areas across the Midwest.”