Syntegon Technology’s Schiedam site is celebrating over half a century of market presence. In October, the company’s Dutch site turns 60. Today a market-leading provider of horizontal flow wrappers, infeed and distribution systems, the current Syntegon Packaging Technology B.V. took up business as Tevopharm, an acronym of Techniek for Voeding and Pharmacie (Technical solutions for food and pharma) in the early 1960s. “We are proud of this long legacy,” Neil Fowell, general manager at Syntegon in Schiedam, explains. “Focusing on long-term economic success from the very beginning, we have continuously enhanced our portfolio according to our customers’ requirements. This desire to shape the future has set the company’s course from its very beginning—and will continue to do so as we continue to expand our products.” To celebrate its 60th anniversary, and to express its gratitude towards its long-standing customers, the Schiedam site offers a special discount of up to 60 installation hours for every new machine order placed between September 22 and December 22, 2020.

Six decades and many milestones

Even in its early days, Tevopharm focused on delivering innovative, fast and reliable machines that offer a good return on investment. This pioneering spirit saw the development of a capsule filling machine for pharmaceutical manufacturers, which was soon followed by flow wrapped solutions in food for safe and smooth operations in the confectionery and baking industries. In the mid-1970s, for instance, the novel “Pack-5” catered to the automation needs of biscuit, bar and chocolate producers. In 1970, a major German chocolate brand developed its signature packaging together with Tevopharm. During the 1980s and 1990s, having grown to over 250 employees, Tevopharm developed “Pack-1000”, the first fully servo-driven flow wrapper to package up to 1,000 products per minute. “Integrating servo technology was a milestone that strengthened the company’s position as an expert for complete line solutions from oven to package,” Fowell states. The early 2000s brought forth “Pack-2000,” a decidated solution for high-volume packaging, as well the acquisition by Bosch Packaging Technology, the predecessor of Syntegon, in 2003.

A specialist for horizontal packaging

Operating today as Syntegon Packaging Technology B.V. since 2020, the Schiedam site today focuses mainly on highly flexible, modern horizontal food distribution and handling systems for customers around the globe. The portfolio includes standard upright flow wrappers as well as inverted wrappers and wrappers for hermetically tight sealing, as well as a wide range of matching infeed systems.

Further information can be found at https://www.syntegon.com/company/locations/schiedam.