Company: Impact Snacks

Website: https://www.impactsnacks.co/

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $21.00 (box of 7 bars)

Product Snapshot: Impact Snacks, a Gen-Z founded sustainable food brand, has announced the public launch of its plant-based superfood bars following an overfunded and much-buzzed-about Kickstarter campaign.

Corey Nobile and Nick Oliveri developed Impact Snacks using minimal high-quality, plant-based ingredients in partnership with neurosurgeon and Chief Product Officer, Dr. Matthew Phillips. The flagship flavors, Dark Chocolate Brownie and Iced Caramel Latte, are made with pea protein and contain nutrient-rich ingredients like lion's mane mushrooms, maca root, and kale. They are gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

"After four years of work, we're excited to see Impact Snacks finally come to life," said founder Corey Nobile. "We're changing the way people look at single use products by making everyday snacking sustainable—and that's just the beginning."

Impact Snacks' packaging is made from entirely plant-based bioplastics—100 percent home-compostable, certified marine-biodegradable wrappers. Additionally, everything the company produces is a net-positive for the environment. The full supply chain is transparently tracked and audited by LCA-compliant carbon accountants. In partnership with Clearloop, Impact Snacks has determined that each bar produces 0.38 pounds of greenhouse gases. The company then grants customers 2.5x that in carbon credits to invest in renewable energy projects or to plant trees via mass reforestation projects with every purchase they make.

"The foundation of sustainability is both possible and desired by consumers, and we hope to inspire other companies to value purpose over profit," said co-founder Nick Oliveri. "If we as an early start-up can use resources that are net-positive for the planet, what's stopping big food corporations from doing the same?"

Impact Snacks Superfood Bars are now available for purchase through the company's website, impactsnacks.co.