Company: Charles Ross & Son Company

Equipment Snapshot: Tailored to individual process needs, the ROSS Double Planetary Mixer comes with an optional weighing system for quick and precise measurements throughout the batching procedure. The pictured integrated turnkey system consists of a mixer, weighing scale and discharge system on mobile benches that can dock to each other and to transfer carts of the same height. This allows for convenient movement of the mix vessel along V-groove tracks, and easy transport of each equipment. The vessel containing finished product is simply rolled from the Double Planetary Mixer to the weighing station, and then to the discharge press for direct filling into syringes, tubes or other containers. Scales or load cell systems can be supplied with laboratory, pilot and production scale ROSS Mixers.