Charles Ross & Son Co. double planetary mixing & discharging in a sanitary turnkey system

Company: Charles Ross & Son Co.

Website: www.mixers.com

Equipment Snapshot: The ROSS Double Planetary Mixer is available in a “super sanitary” turnkey configuration, featuring a common stainless steel workbench for both the mixer and a matching discharge system. On the sanitary 4-gallon Double Planetary Mixer & Discharge System Model DPM/DS-4S shown, both interior and exterior stainless steel surfaces are type 316, with a 150-grit (#4) finish and electropolished. Its jacketed mixing vessel and special high viscosity blades are a dynamic combination for producing thick gels, pastes, putties and other semi-solids under precise temperatures. 100 percent sealed gearbox and stirrer shafts ensure complete cleanability and eliminate cross-contamination between batches. This system is scalable through 1,000-gallon production models.