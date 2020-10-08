Company: Smithfield

Website: www.Smithfield.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: The Smithfield brand introduced Power Bites. The product is a breakfast bite of real sausage, egg, and cheese. Offered in portable packaging, Power Bites make meal-time simple for meat lovers. They pack ingredients into one satisfying bite to provide a boost of flavor and protein. The brand-new line hitting shelves this fall is available in three flavors: Homestyle, Western Style and Meat Lovers.

Smithfield Power Bites require almost zero prep to accommodate active and busy lifestyles; simply heat for 45 seconds in the microwave and eat right out of the container—no fork required. All varieties are fully cooked and made with premium quality protein and real ingredients. In addition, each 4oz package serves as an excellent source of protein with 17g-19g per serving and contains no MSG or artificial ingredients. Power Bites will be available in the refrigerated sections of major grocery retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Publix, BI-LO, Winn-Dixie and more coming soon.