Company: Conagra Brands, Inc.

Website: www.duncanhines.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49

Product Snapshot: Inspired by bakeries, social media and baking influencers, Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is launching a collection of fun, colorful and totally over the top baking kits, perfect to make at home with your family.

Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits come in five delicious flavors: Fruity PEBBLES Cake Kit, Salted Caramel Brownie Kit, S'mores Brownie Kit, Cookies & Cream Cookie Kit and Cookie Dough Cookie Kit. These easy-to-make desserts are made in four easy steps to help you bake up the fun.

"People are discovering the joy of baking like never before. Duncan Hines is excited to provide a fun new platform of offerings inspired by the amazing sweet treats we see on social media and in our favorite bakeries," said Erin Tamm, Duncan Hines senior brand manager. "Our new EPIC Baking Kits are over-the-top delicious, social media worthy and fun to make with just 4 easy steps!"

One of the tasty new treats is a Fruity PEBBLES Cake Kit, which arrives just in time to help celebrate the iconic 50th birthday of the brand in 2021. The new cake kit gives fans of the cereal another way to enjoy the vibrant colors and fruity flavors of their favorite cereal.

"The Duncan Hines Fruity PEBBLES Cake Kit is a fun, exciting new creation that couldn't have happened at a better time. After all, everyone must have cake on their birthday!" said Leah Broeders, head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands. "We hope PEBBLES cereal fans will pick up the new kit and get inspired to bake up a fun and imaginative Fruity PEBBLES cake this year."

Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers, and at select online retailers in early March 2021. They are arriving on store shelves with a suggested retail price of $5.49 per box.

In addition to the new baking kits, the Duncan Hines line includes classic and signature cake and brownie mixes, creamy and whipped frosting, mug cakes and cups, and mega cookies, all of which can be found in the baking aisle.

Visit www.duncanhines.com to learn more about Duncan Hines EPIC Baking Kits, as well as the full line of Duncan Hines desserts. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Duncan Hines, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.