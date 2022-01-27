Company: Conagra Brands, Inc.

Website: https://duncanhines.com/

Introduced: January & March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.09-$40.00

Product Snapshot: Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is launching a new line of Southern-inspired desserts with beloved GRAMMY Award-winning artist, noted philanthropist, and international icon, Dolly Parton. This new line includes cake mixes and frostings inspired by some of Dolly's favorite family recipes like Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin' Cake.

"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," said Dolly Parton. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."

To introduce the partnership, Duncan Hines is offering the limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection on Wednesday, Jan. 26th on www.shop.duncanhines.com, while supplies last. The special collection gives Dolly fans an opportunity to be the first to try her new line of cake mixes and frostings, which won't hit store shelves nationwide until Spring. Dolly Parton's Baking Collection can be purchased while supplies last for $40.00 (plus shipping and handling). The kit includes:

Dolly Parton's Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix

Dolly Parton's Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix

Dolly Parton's Creamy Buttercream Frosting

Dolly Parton's Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Collectible tea towel & spatula

Custom recipe cards

Beginning in March 2022, the Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's line up of cakes mixes and frostings can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers. The cake mixes have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.19; the frostings have an SRP of $2.09.

"Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly's family recipes," said Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines brand director. "We are excited to see this partnership—facilitated by Dolly's licensing agency, IMG—evolve for years to come."

Visit www.duncanhines.com to learn more about the Dolly Parton line of cake mixes and frostings and what the brand will bake up next with Dolly Parton, as well as the full line of Duncan Hines baking mixes and frostings. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Duncan Hines, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.