Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, has announced the Board of Cimcorp Group has appointed Tero Peltomäki as CEO, with effect from Feb. 1, 2021. Peltomäki has worked in the company since 1983, beginning his career as a mechanical engineer, then spending many years in sales and business development until his current role as Executive Vice President of Operations and Technology.

“Tero has extensive experience from his years with Cimcorp," commented outgoing CEO, Masatoshi Wakabayashi. “And he is a highly regarded and well-known professional among our customers, stakeholders and all Cimcorpers around the world.”

Masatoshi Wakabayashi has been Cimcorp’s CEO since 2015, following the group's acquisition by Murata Machinery Ltd (Muratec) in October 2014. During this time, the company has grown significantly in terms of revenue and profit, as well as in personnel and its subsidiary network.

Cimcorp and Muratec continue to enjoy great opportunities to benefit from each other’s strengths, expertise and competencies. With Peltomäki taking the reins as CEO, Wakabayashi will continue to work for Cimcorp as General Advisor and a member of the Board, with a particular focus on strengthening the collaboration between Cimcorp and its owner, Muratec.

Tero Peltomäki commented, “One of my core tasks is to lead our company to the next level, together with all our employees and in collaboration with our owner. Together we can create a formidable, mutual base for growth and development.”

“As a long-time Cimcorper,” continued Peltomäki, “I would also like to thank Masatoshi Wakabayashi for his tremendous work for Cimcorp, and I’m grateful that he will continue to contribute to our company and our community.”