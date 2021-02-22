The year 2021, is set to be one to rebuild and reevaluate our food system and the quality of the food consumed. People are recognizing the real consequences of using chemicals in our food systems and are demanding change.

Bob Quinn, founder of Kamut International, has over 40 years of experience exploring alternatives to industrial agriculture and food production and believes that “To change the future of the food system, the food system should change from high industrial to regenerative organic, making healthier soils and plants, and restoring the quality of food.”

The good news is that there are many indicators of the positive effects of choosing a sustainable agriculture system to deliver nutritious food, and every day more people are choosing healthy food habits as a way to get the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in their diets that are needed to maintain good function and health, and to strengthen their immune systems. It’s not surprising that the Mediterranean diet was named best diet for 2021, recognizing the need to reduce or eliminate processed foods, and opt for meals full of fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts, and seeds.

Ancient grain KAMUT khorasan wheat can help people maintain healthy eating habits by substituting unhealthy processed and bleached flour for the goodness and nutritional benefits of whole grains. According to the USDA FoodData Central database, a 100gserving of KAMUT Brand wheat contains over 14.5g of protein, which is slightly more than the protein content of quinoa indicated in the same database. Also, it will make you feel full longer while enjoying delicious and satisfying food.

Kamut International has always been at the forefront of regenerative organic agriculture and CEO, Trevor Blyth, is enthusiastic about the impact the company will continue to have in the future. “We are excited about promoting our approach of thinking of food as medicine. This idea of awareness of our food’s origin, make-up, and how it is produced, with the intention to consume food that is health promoting as a proactive approach to maintaining good health, is a founding principle of the KAMUT Brand. It inspires and guides us in our commitment of feeding the world with healthy and nutritious food, as well as contributing to improve the health of the environment” Blyth said.

COVID-19 and its related impacts have only exacerbated already existing and underlying issues of food insecurity and inequality. Addressing these issues in part by improving access to nutritious food is essential to improving people’s health.

Scientific studies comparing diets of KAMUT® khorasan wheat and modern wheat have consistently indicated that people suffering from chronic ailments such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, irritable bowel, and non-alcoholic fatty liver syndromes, experienced benefits related to consumption of KAMUT® khorasan wheat, including lowering of cholesterol, especially LDL cholesterol, blood sugar, insulin, and insulin resistance while increasing antioxidant capacity and Mg and K in the blood. Studies have also shown promising indications of an anti-inflammatory effect observed when adopting a diet based on ancient wheat, compared to modern wheat. (see Kamut.com for a list of papers and summaries).

Meanwhile, Dr. Ron Weiss, physician and assistant professor of clinical medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, also a botanist and farmer who offers an evidence-based, food-as-medicine approach to healing from chronic illness and optimizing wellness, maintains that “Most chronic diseases are managed with medications and procedures, but changing a daily diet can actually heal and cure patients. Ancient whole grains like Kamut can play an important role in such a diet.”

Kamut International sells its grain through Montana Flour & Grain, which is a wholesale supplier to foodservice, bakers and food manufacturers.