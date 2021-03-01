Company: Nunbelievable

Website: https://nunbelievable.com/

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $19.99 (bundle of 36 cookies)

Product Snapshot: Nunbelievable, an innovative baked goods company that creates wholesome cookies, has unveiled the latest addition to its product lineup. The new snack-size shortbread cookies are just 100 calories and are made using the emerging superfood baobab. "I am proud that we are a pioneer in using baobab, which is packed full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals," says Nunbelievable's Co-Founder and CEO, Bryan Janeczko. "Studies have shown that the baobab fruit can enhance immunity, help balance blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation and optimize digestive health. It's the perfect ingredient for our shortbread cookies."

The new shortbread cookies feature only the highest quality, sustainably sourced baobab fruit powder, from Zimbabwe, where Nunbelievable Co-Founder and CMO Kuda Biza was born and raised. "I grew up eating the baobab fruit, so it feels great to be able to bring this ingredient to a global market," says Biza. "Now everyone can experience first-hand the amazing benefits of this superfruit like I did."

Categorized as a superfood because of its outstanding nutritional benefits, baobab has a hint of a sweet citrus taste and contains essential minerals, antioxidants, electrolytes and prebiotic dietary fiber. It is also a low-glycemic food and an excellent source of vitamin C. Click here to learn more about baobab.

Nunbelievable's new snack-size shortbread cookies are available in four different varieties:

Original Shortbread

Chocolate Shortbread

Baobab Lemon Poppyseed

Baobab Original Shortbread

Already known for its artisanal cookies, the company was originally inspired by a group of nuns who devoted their lives to providing meals for the hungry. Nunbelievable donates a portion of its sales to food pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against hunger, with a mission of providing 10 million meals in three years. By working with Africa's only FairWild and Organic Baobab supplier, Nunbelievable will contribute to providing much-needed supplemental income to over 4,500 registered rural African harvesters and their families.

As with all their products, the new Nunbelievable shortbread cookies are made from natural and non-GMO ingredients, are free from artificial flavors and added preservatives and are certified kosher. Other cookie varieties in the current collection include: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin and Double Chocolate Chip (gluten-free). A new sugar free, keto-friendly cookie will also be released in March 2021.