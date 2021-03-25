Nellson, LLC (Nellson), a North American manufacturer of branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder solutions, recently released a new white paper titled What’s Next in Nutrition Bars. This new resource examines trends impacting the bar category to ensure brands are up to speed and ready for action.

“At Nellson, we’re here to help our brand partners stay one step ahead of the competition,” said Bart Child, chief commercial officer of Nellson. “Sometimes that’s through our exceptional R&D and other times it’s through our supply chain resources and production capabilities. Our first job is to help our brand partners understand how trends can impact the bar segment and their business. We hope our white paper will get you up to speed and make sure your business is ready for action as we examine what today’s consumers really want and how new regulatory requirements might impact the market.”

Nellson’s white paper highlights key nutrition bar insights, including:

Trends pushing the bar category forward

New types of protein taking center stage

Balancing sugars and fiber on nutrition fact panels

Functional ingredients for bar function and performance

“From plant-based proteins to low carb solutions, probiotics and more, we move quickly to help brands get it right, get it done and get to market fast,” said Child. “The Nellson team is here through all stages of the production process with the strategic sourcing, continuous improvement and risk management to ensure your next nutrition bar is a success.”

Download the full white paper here or find out how Nellson can help with your next winning bar project by visiting www.NellsonLLC.com.