Following a comprehensive certification process, the Blue Diamond Growers facility in Salida, CA, has earned distinction as being Green Business Certified. Blue Diamond is the first business in Stanislaus County to be recognized by the California Green Business Network, Stanislaus County, a program of the Modesto Chamber of Commerce, for demonstrating sustainability as a top business priority.

The Green Business Certified recognition was awarded at a ceremony today organized by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce at the Blue Diamond facility in Salida, California. The ceremony was attended by Brian Barczak, senior vice president, global supply for Blue Diamond, as well as Congressman Josh Harder, and several other state and local dignitaries.

“Blue Diamond has a long 110-year history as an almond cooperative, and within that history has been a commitment to sustainability across all our facilities—Sacramento, Salida and Turlock,” said Barczak. “ As we look toward the future, our investment in sustainability strengthens our relationship with our customers and consumers, provides benefits to our local communities, and lays the groundwork for the continuation of our legacy as a cooperative. This recognition means a great deal to us as it shows that we are doing our part to build a healthier and more sustainable future for our local communities."

The Green Business Certified recognition goes to companies that achieve a verified set of standards, including reducing water use, conserving energy, preventing pollution, increasing recycling, avoiding waste, encouraging alternative transportation, and partnering with other local vendors.

This latest Blue Diamond Growers’ honor comes on the heels of growth and positive milestones at the Salida facility. In 2020, a multi-year construction plan was completed including the addition of a 50-million-pound-capacity Brown Almond Bulk Warehouse. The new warehouse is the second facility of similar capacity recently built at the site. Additionally, also in 2020, the Salida facility achieved its fifth consecutive year—representing five million work hours—of no lost-time accidents. In terms of sustainability, according to Salida Site Leader Dennis Bettencourt, the site has successfully diverted more than 18 tons of waste from the landfill for more optimal uses, among other achievements in reducing water and energy usage.

“We are proud that Blue Diamond’s priority on sustainability is being recognized and wish to thank the Modesto Chamber of Commerce—California Green Business Network, Stanislaus County for their efforts to advance the importance of sustainability in our community,” said Bettencourt. “We are honored by this recognition, as well as motivated to continue providing Blue Diamond almonds to the world in a way that honors, respects and preserves the planet and the natural resources that mean so much to all of us.”