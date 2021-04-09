Piab’s new piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed and performance are key. The solutions in the piSAFE program are developed to provide configurable and low weight products that can be adapted to your specific needs.

While maintaining market leading vacuum performance thorough Piab’s patented COAX technology, the flexible design and ease of maintenance makes it a perfect choice for challenging robotic applications and ergonomic handling devices where safety is a key concern. Whether you want a centralized or decentralized vacuum gripping system, interfaces towards common (industrial standard) EOAT systems or stand-alone mounting, the piSAFE program provides a high vacuum safety and high performing configuration specified for you.

piSAFE program key benefits:

Vacuum safety non-return valve (check valve) which holds vacuum in sealed applications in case of a system or power failure

Available configurations suitable for both centralized and decentralized vacuum systems

Can replace more expensive mechanical or vacuum-tank safety arrangements in robotic tools and ergonomic equipment

Suitable in robotic applications where high demand of safety is required

Suitable for ergonomic lifting devices/manipulators and cranes which must comply with lifting norms such as (DIN/SS) – EN 13155 and ASME Standard B30.20

Through the energy saving features, the noise level is reduced as well as the carbon footprint

Air consumption is reduced up to 98% per cycle

Light-weight materials lower the weight for EOAT and ensure less wear on robotic motors and drive with a possibility for increased speed/acceleration or a smaller, cheaper robot

piSAFE program key features: