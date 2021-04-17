Bell Flavors and Fragrances continues to strengthen their North American team with internal promotions across multiple departments. To continue its high level of service to customers, Bell has bolstered their internal operations with promotions in their Accounting, Environmental Health and Safety, Finance, Information Technology, Maintenance, Purchasing and R&D departments.

In addition, Bell continues to increase their emphasis on innovation and customer support with promotions in their Culinary, Marketing and Project Management departments.