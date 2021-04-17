Bell Flavors and Fragrances continues to strengthen their North American team with internal promotions across multiple departments. To continue its high level of service to customers, Bell has bolstered their internal operations with promotions in their Accounting, Environmental Health and Safety, Finance, Information Technology, Maintenance, Purchasing and R&D departments.
In addition, Bell continues to increase their emphasis on innovation and customer support with promotions in their Culinary, Marketing and Project Management departments.
- Alden Duckett has been promoted to sweet technologist of culinary applications, performing work to develop culinary driven bakery and pastry concepts to help solve customer challenges.
- Andrew Petrou has been promoted into the role of savory flavorist. With his recent induction into the Society of Flavor Chemist organization he plays a critical role in creative flavor development, technical innovation and customer engagement working cross-functionally with Marketing, Culinary and Application teams at Bell.
- Brian Enriquez has been promoted to manager financial analysis & pricing, where he leads consolidating monthly, quarterly and annual financial closing documentation supporting the Accounting and Finance leadership teams.
- Craig Varda has taken the role of environmental health and safety manager, where he will be creating and implementing policies to ensure a safe and healthy work environment at Bell’s Northbrook and Middletown facilities.
- Julie VanSickle has been promoted to senior marketing specialist, responsible for the development of marketing activities to support internal Bell brand efforts and customer specific partnership opportunities.
- Kathy Yu has been promoted to senior IT support specialist, delivering personalized IT support to identify, troubleshoot, research and resolve user IT issues playing a critical role in helping the company understand and optimize the growing technical capabilities at Bell.
- Mike Barron has been promoted to director, Information Technology (IT), providing vision and leadership in the development and implementation of the Bell Flavors & Fragrances corporate and global information systems and technology programs.
- Rob Schmehil has been promoted to senior project manager, flavors, serving as the main liaison between R&D, Sales and the Marketing teams coordinating all customer related activities.
- Theresa Link has been promoted to assistant controller, where she will provide control and management of multiple accounting functions including Bell’s account receivables, financial statement support as well as overseeing all travel and expense processes.
- Tom Curtis has been promoted to project maintenance manager, assuming responsibility of facility-related projects, contracts and services while continuing his responsibility for leading the Maintenance team.
- Tracey Gossman has been promoted to senior purchasing agent, facilitating the execution of purchase orders to support stocking levels, while managing Purchasing’s workflow and tracking SOP’s for the department.