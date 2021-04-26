Kashi has announced that it has officially joined 1% for the Planet, committing to the donation of 1 percent of Kashi annual sales to nonprofit organizations that support a variety of environmental causes. Kashi is dedicated to making eating well easy through foods that are better for both people and for our planet.

As part of Kashi’s partnership with 1% for the Planet, the two brands will collaborate on three virtual events, with the first event taking place on Thursday, April 29th at 1pm EST. The event features a webinar conversation between 1% for the Planet CEO, Kate Williams, and Kashi’s Director of Brand Marketing, Melanie Hall. The two will discuss Kashi’s planet positive commitment and the value of joining 1% for the Planet.

“There was no better time than Earth Month to announce our pledge to the environment through 1% for the Planet. Kashi has prioritized bettering the planet through our fair-trade ingredients, commitment to developing recyclable and compostable packaging, and Certified Transitional farming program,” said Melanie Hall, director of brand marketing at Kashi. “Publicly pledging a percentage of our sales to environmental organizations was the natural next step for Kashi to show its dedication to our planet.”

“Even amid the environmental crisis, only 3 percent of total philanthropy goes to the planet. 1% for the Planet is on a mission to change this. Our membership model drives critical philanthropic support to address the most urgent environmental issues of our time,” says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. “We couldn't be more excited to welcome Kashi into our network. Becoming a 1% for the Planet member is an investment in ethical business and the future of our planet—we know that Kashi will leverage membership to deepen their commitment to people and the planet.”

One example of Kashi’s efforts to transform the way we eat is its groundbreaking Certified Transitional program. The program helps farmers navigate the long expensive process of transitioning from conventional farming to organic farming through financial compensation and buying transitional grains to use in some of its foods. To date, Kashi has converted 10,000 acres of wheat to organic. Additionally, starting in 2021, Kashi will annually measure and offset the carbon emissions from the cooking and baking of foods. This is Kashi's next step on its ongoing mission to make food more planet positive.