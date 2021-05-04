Company: Theo Chocolate

Website: https://theochocolate.com/

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Theo Chocolate recently debuted its new chocolate snack, Cookie Bites. Packed with classic flavors like Double Chocolate, Snickerdoodle and Mint Chocolate, these certified organic and fair trade chocolate treats are ready to be enjoyed by the handful for a sweet, crunchy chocolate snack throughout the day.

“This isn’t a cookie cutter treat,” says Jason Harty, CMO of Theo Chocolate. “We saw an opportunity to improve the classic cookie experience and make it more fun. So, we combined our award-winning chocolate with crunchy centers, to create a delicious and poppable new treat. This product line brings Theo Chocolate into a new category reaching an even wider audience. But I keep coming back to one question. Are these cookies or candy? Try them and tell us.”

Theo hopes to bring the best of the organic chocolate and cookie categories together adding a little adventure to your snacking moments. And with 22 Cookie Bites per serving, these are the perfect snack to pass back and forth during a road trip or a movie night in.

Your favorite cookie flavors ready to be enjoyed by the handful whenever you need a sweet chocolate snack:

Double Chocolate 55 Percent Dark Chocolate: Inspired by a favorite fudgy cookie, the Double Chocolate Cookie Bites start with a crunchy chocolate cookie center with the perfect blend of cocoa and vanilla, and then are covered in rich 55 percent dark chocolate. A touch of salt rounds out the sweetness of this extra chocolaty combination.

Snickerdoodle 45 Percent Milk Chocolate: Sugar and spice make everything nice but add a little cookie crunch and milk chocolate and now you’ve got a snack that is as fun to eat as it is to say. Snickerdoodle Cookie Bites start with a buttery, vanilla cookie center and are covered in creamy cinnamon 45 percent milk chocolate. Perfectly reminiscent of the classic cookie, this crunchy treat is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Mint Chocolate 55 Percent Dark Chocolate: Cookies and chocolate were mint to be together. A minty twist on Theo’s chocolate creations, the Mint Chocolate Cookie Bites are coated with a delicious and crunchy chocolate cookie center with rich 55 percent dark chocolate that has been infused with peppermint oil for an intense minty flavor.

“Chocolate is our passion, so we were looking for a way to take our chocolate and make it more snackable,” said Lauren Perkins, brand manager, new product development at Theo Chocolate. “With that in mind, we took inspiration from one of our other favorite treats, cookies, and rolled with it, literally! Our Cookie Bites are perfect for snacking, indulging, or hiding in a drawer so nobody else can eat them before you get a chance to finish the bag.”

Theo Chocolate Cookie Bites are available online at TheoChocolate.com in 4 oz. packages, with an SRP of $5.99, and will be rolling out in grocery stores nationwide over the coming months, including Whole Foods in June.