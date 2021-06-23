Company: Mondelēz International

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: The first thing you say when a loved one comes out to you is something they will never forget. OREO is proud to continue its partnership with PFLAG National this Pride month with moving artworks alongside limited-edition OREOiD Pride packs. Together, OREO and PFLAG National are encouraging members of the LGBTQ+ community and their families to share their experiences of those first conversations with their loved ones, to inspire, educate, and bring attention to those pivotal first words.

OREO collaborated with four LGBTQ+ artists to bring real people’s “Proud Words” to life in a colorful, powerful way. Zipeng Zhu, Braulio Amado, Kris Andrew Small, and Phædra Charles created the graphic art featuring first words parents and allies said when a loved one came out, coupled with new, rewritten words layered on top—the words people wish they would have said.

OREO is also giving away 3,000 limited-edition OREOiD Pride packs to celebrate Pride month in style. Eligible fans can fill the limited-edition OREOiD Pride packaging with cookies that most closely represent how they identify by picking from five different combinations of color creme fillings inspired by the traditional Gilbert Baker Pride flag, the bi+ Pride flag, the lesbian Pride flag, the pansexual Pride flag, and the trans Pride flag.

The OREO brand's 2021 partnership with PFLAG National includes a $50,000 donation to support the organization’s mission to provide support, education, and advocacy to LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies. OREO kicked off their partnership with PFLAG National last year to launch the #ProudParent platform.

“This Pride, our mission is to continue the work we’ve done with our partners at PFLAG National by bringing attention to those pivotal conversations one has when they come out to a loved one,” said Olympia Portale, senior brand manager, OREO Equity. “That’s why OREO is bringing real people’s words to life in an important, proud and powerful way.”

“Finding the right words to say can be challenging for LGBTQ+ people and their families, especially during those first coming-out conversations," said Brian K. Bond, executive director of PFLAG National. "PFLAG has spent nearly 50 years helping families navigate those challenges, because family support and acceptance are critical to the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ people. We are excited to continue our partnership with OREO to inspire more families, uplift voices, and bring people together.”