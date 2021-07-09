Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: EPIC Chicken BBQ Seasoned Bars are a convenient, on-the-go snack. The Keto and Paleo-friendly bars are made with chicken raised without antibiotics and are a Whole30 approved snack that’s Non-GMO and gluten-free. Catering to the carb conscious consumer with 3g carbs and 11g of protein, Epic BBQ Seasoned Chicken Bars are a real food snack with an approachable, familiar flavor.

The bars will be available late June 2021 at select retailers nationwide and on EPICProvisions.com.