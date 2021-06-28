MGP Ingredients, Inc. has named Erika Lapish vice president of human resources. Lapish brings more than 20 years in global HR management at manufacturing and healthcare organizations to MGP, a provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions.

Lapish has guided the integration and significant scale-up of multiple workforces resulting from organic new-business growth and mergers-and-acquisitions. She is skilled in process improvement, change management, and leadership development.

“We welcome Eri’s expertise as MGP embarks on an exciting period of growth marked by the recent Luxco acquisition and continued strength in our Distilled Spirits and Ingredient Solutions segments,” said President and CEO Dave Colo. “Our people are our most valuable asset, and we are thrilled to have a dynamic new leader at the helm of our HR group.”

Most recently, Lapish was vice president of human resources for R1 RCM – Central Operations. She held a similar role with Benteler Automotive after serving as director of employee relations and talent management at Masco Corporation. Prior, she spent ten years with United Technologies Corporation in roles of increasing responsibility across its Military and Commercial segments, with both domestic and international leadership assignments.

“I am excited to join MGP at this pivotal time, and eager to meet the people who make this company successful,” Lapish said.

Her background includes leadership development, succession planning, and organizational design as well as employee relations and negotiating collective bargaining agreements.

Lapish attended Michigan State University, where she received a Master of Science degree in Labor and Industrial Relations, Human Resources; and a Bachelor of Science in Business and Environmental Studies. She is an Emerging Leader Graduate of the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.