Company: Multi-Conveyor

Website: www.multi-conveyor.com

Equipment Snapshot: Multi-Conveyor recently built a cost-effective, compact dual lane 90° case turner to rotate and align single lane filled cases that quickly transfer onto an existing case sealer. The stainless steel, wash down system is only 5 feet long end-to-end.

The belt on the left will run significantly faster than the belt to the right, causing the case to turn. Multi-Conveyor has slowed down this action in this video to capture the rotation process motion. The first single belt is running faster to provide an adequate gap between products to ensure turning without products colliding.

Conversely, the company has sped up the belt on the left as you will also see in the video, beyond this application's designated line speed, to show that you are not limited to only 90-degree rotation.

When we the faster belt is dialed back, the left lane can be adjusted to run at the same speed as the belt to the right when product turns are not required or straight line conveyance is preferred.

This particular system called for a visual alarm horn and beacon stack, along with push button controls for operator interface, E-Stop, Reset, Start, and Stop.

