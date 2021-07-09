Company: KaPop! Snacks

Website: https://kapopsnacks.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49-$3.99 per bag

Product Snapshot: Ka-Pop! Snacks' BBQ puffs are seasoned with a favorite BBQ recipe that your whole family will love. These puffs deliver a sweet and smoky flavor and, as always, do not have any fillers like corn, wheat, soy, or artificial ingredients.