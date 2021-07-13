Company: Miss Jones Baking Co.

Website: www.missjones.co

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Fresh out of the oven, Miss Jones Baking Co. has announced the launch of Everyday Delicious mixes, the first baking mix line made with 100 percent whole grains and 50 percent less sugar than the leading brand. Everyday Delicious joins Miss Jones Baking Co.’s line of mixes, frostings, and sweeteners as the first to be powered by Miss Jones Baking Co. innovation SmartSugar, a proprietary blend of sugar, chicory root, tapioca, and monkfruit that reduces sugar by 50 percent without any artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols.

Everyday Delicious mixes are available in five different flavors including: Monster Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, Fudgy Brownie Mix, Blueberry Muffin & Bread Mix, and Banana Bread & Muffin Mix. The Monster Cookie Mix, Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix, and Fudgy Brownie all pack 25 percent more chocolate chips for ultimate chocolatey goodness. Even better, the Banana Bread and Blueberry Muffin Mix pack 10 grams of protein per serving making it an ideal breakfast or snack. As with all Miss Jones Baking Co. products, Everyday Delicious is easy to use and test-kitchen approved.

“Since founding Miss Jones Baking Co., we have always strived to innovate and make delicious treats we know and love better-for-you without sacrificing taste,” said Sarah Jones, founder and CEO of Miss Jones Baking Co. “We all want to have our cake and eat it too (literally), but without the guilt! I’ve crafted each of our new mixes with more of what you want and less of what you don’t so you can enjoy what you bake knowing it's tasty and nutritious to the last bite."

Everyday Delicious is now available to purchase on MissJones.co, Amazon, and nationwide at Kroger and Whole Foods Market for $4.99.