Company: Flexicon

Website: www.flexicon.com

Equipment Snapshot: Flexicon has introduced a new line of anti-slip access platforms to reach elevated process equipment safely, eliminating the need for ladders, scissor lifts, and forklift cages.

The modular system includes braced frames which can be bolted to the floor, 48 in. square (1220 mm square) deck sections, and stairways with elevations up to 96 in. (2.4 m).

Upper grab rails and mid-height rails bolted to stairway stringers and deck perimeters, together with auto-closing hinged safety gates and anti-slip grating on treads and decks, maximize personnel security.

Modularity allows stacking of frames to attain high elevations, and joining of decks in 48 in. square (1220 mm square) increments to create elevated walkways and extended mezzanine areas in shapes conforming to equipment configurations and plant layouts.

Control panels can be mounted to the braced frame, allowing operation of equipment at various elevations.

