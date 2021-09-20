Company: Anysort U.S.A.

Website: www.anysortusa.us

Equipment Snapshot: Anysort U.S.A. is excited to participate in PACK EXPO 2021, and will be showcasing its new cloud-based sorting machine with Hawk-Eye recognition technology and shape sorting automation for inshell walnuts and peanuts, the TK64, and its infrared color sorter with Hawk-Eye recognition technology for kernels of walnuts, pecans, almonds, and pistachios, the VR164+.

Offering its award-winning cloud quality sorting acumen, the TK64 presents high-dimensional material fingerprint perception technology, high-definition image acquisition, and bud location analysis technology. Its multi-dimensional algorithm represents the trinity of color sorting, shape sorting, and impurity recognition with remarkable accuracy.

The cloud-based VR164+ offers international advanced multi-spectral analysis technology, along with Hawk-Eye recognition technology, and intelligent shape sorting automation. This machine can accurately recognize and remove plastic particles, glass, animal waste, insects, sunflower gum, and other malignant impurities.

For more information, visit the company's exhibit, Booth N-26005, in The Processing Zone during PACK EXPO.



