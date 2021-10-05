Company: Mettler Toledo

Website: www.mt.com/md-m30-rseries-pr

Equipment Snapshot: Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection has launched a next-generation series of metal detection systems that deliver a fresh dimension to the food inspection market: digital inspection designed specifically for small and medium-size manufacturers and/or co-packers. The modular design of the fully integrated system can be adapted over time in line with evolving compliance and productivity needs. This positions the M30 R-Series GC as an ideal entry-level metal detection solution for manufacturers who value high performance with future-proof flexibility built in.

The new metal detections system's digital platform, SENSE, combined with advanced algorithms, makes it possible for these entry-level models to deliver high sensitivity to all metal contaminant types with minimal false rejects. Dynamic Stability Control innovations stabilize the core sensor of the metal detector to help protect against environmental noise and vibration interference for increased reliability. The entry-level M30 R-series GC systems are designed on a modular platform concept with streamlined features as standard. The metal detector and conveyor can be easily upgraded as compliance or production requirements change. This helps manufacturers to achieve a lower overall cost of ownership and extend the useful life of their equipment, supporting sustainability aims.

“SENSE really is a game-changer in the metal detection field,” said Mike Bradley, metal detection systems product inspection specialist, Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection. “Just like a human brain, it commands the neural network within these digital inspection systems and integrated GC Series conveyors. SENSE takes control of the entire metal detection system to unprecedented levels, making judgements and decisions, learning all the time, and constantly harmonizing and optimizing every aspect of the operation.”

The M30 R-Series is the first product family from Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection built around the SENSE software technology, bringing new levels of intelligence and sophistication to the mid-market metal detection field. The full-color touchscreen makes operation simple, with key tasks accessible using the quick access menu. Localization at individual user level, including a choice of 33 languages as standard, reduces error risk and improves productivity. The new metal detection systems have a rugged, industrial design, and offer three levels of ingress protection from IP65 to IP69K to support long-term, reliable performance in a wide range of manufacturing environments.

The M30 R-Series consists of four metal detector models matched to different production and compliance needs, and budget considerations:

M31R StandardLine—for versatile, reliable inspection in all food segments; high frequency, tuned technology with eDrive that delivers up to 10 percent spherical sensitivity improvement over legacy models

M33R PlusLine—enhanced performance with very high frequency tuned technology and eDrive to deliver an up to 20% improvement in spherical sensitivity performance, ideal for dry applications such as cereal bars, dry pasta, confectionery, and snacks

M33RB PlusLine – enhanced performance with very high frequency tuned technology and eDrive, combined with optimized case/coil geometry to deliver up to 30 percent improved spherical sensitivity performance in bulk applications such as crates of meat and 25kg sacks of flour

M34R PlusLine—enhanced performance using Dual-Simultaneous Frequency and Product Signal Suppression technology to improve spherical sensitivity performance by up to 25 percent and reduce false rejects in wet or conductive applications; tailored to wet, challenging and conductive applications such as meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, products with high salt content, and those packed in metallized film

The metal detectors can be integrated with a wide range of conveyor systems including Mettler-Toledo’s recently enhanced GC Series systems. This modular conveyor system solution now includes new features such as extended belt lengths, a non-hollow frame option and a wider range of reject devices including an overhead sweep and retracting band.

“Food processors, FMCG manufacturers and co-packers have long thought that to acquire advanced metal detection capabilities they would have to spend a lot of money on a high-end system,” continued Mike Bradley. “With the launch of our M30 R-Series metal detection systems that is no longer the case. They can now invest in a smart, digital metal detection system that gives them highly advanced capabilities at an attractive price. Along with the intelligent inspection capability, they will also benefit from the robust reliability that Mettler-Toledo is renowned for, as well as being certain that their investment is future-proofed and able to develop with their own needs. This is next-generation metal detection that will protect their brand, their processes and their profits.”