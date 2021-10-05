Fiberstar, Inc. has partnered up with two new food ingredient distributors to further strengthen its market penetration in the U.S. Accurate Ingredients and Gillco Ingredients join Fiberstar’s global distributor network by offering complimentary portfolios of ingredients, technically sound sales teams, and highly responsive customer service.

“The market is demanding natural, clean and functional ingredients like Citri-Fi citrus fiber,” says President and CEO, John Haen. “Because of this, it was time to partner up with distributors that not only focus on natural offerings, but also, provide customers with technical knowledge about each food ingredient’s functionality when formulating food and beverages.”

Accurate Ingredients offers extensive food ingredient sales, marketing and distribution resources serving the U.S. market. For instance, their portfolio of specialized ingredients, experienced sales team, and robust customer service provide customers a top-of-the-line experience. As a result, customers can rely on their trained experts to source and recommend ingredients based on functionality and cost.

Gillco Ingredients prides itself on partnering with some of the most reputable and innovative food ingredient manufacturers which offer a line of healthy, natural and functional ingredients. Its technically trained sales force understand each ingredient’s functionality allowing them to help speed up their customers’ product development efforts. In addition to the savvy technical team and extensive portfolio, it offers well integrated and highly skilled customer service.

Citri-Fi is ideal for both portfolios. For example, this citrus fiber line provides high water holding, emulsification and/or texture to variety of food products. This natural food ingredient is Non-GMO Project certified, non-allergenic and gluten-free. Labeling options include citrus fiber, dried citrus pulp or citrus flour. As a result, they all resonate well in the clean-label markets.