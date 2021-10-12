As part of its 2025 strategy to expand the portfolio of its global Taste & Wellbeing business, Givaudan has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire DDW, The Color House, a U.S.-based natural color company. The acquisition will enable Givaudan to become a global leader in natural colors, enhancing its ability to create “Feel Good” Food Experiences through its extensive portfolio of taste and sense solutions.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, DDW is a privately-held company in the natural color industry, with 12 manufacturing facilities around the world and 315 associates. Founded in 1865, the company has developed a strong market position from its origins in the brewing industry through its market leading capabilities in caramel colors and for the last 20 years having a strong focus on natural colors for the food and beverage industry.

Louie D’Amico, president of taste & wellbeing at Givaudan said: “I am excited about the opportunity to bring together the strong heritage and capabilities of DDW in natural colors with Givaudan’s expanded portfolio, which is fully in line with our 2025 strategy. The combination of both companies will enable us to become a global leader in natural colors and strengthen our ability to create with our customers multi-sensorial food experiences consumers love. We look forward to welcoming the DDW employees to the Givaudan family.”

“I am very proud of all that DDW has accomplished throughout its more than 150 years as a privately held company and we are confident that we will continue to flourish as part of Givaudan,” said DDW’s chairman Ted Nixon. “We believe that we have a strong set of shared purpose and values with Givaudan and that this transaction represents a very positive step for DDW’s customers and associates.”

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed and Givaudan plans to debt fund the transaction. DDW’s business would have represented approximately $140 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2020 on a proforma basis. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.