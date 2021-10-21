Company: Farver Farms

Website: www.farverfarms.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.00 (8-oz. package)

Product Snapshot: Farver Farms epitomizes the heartland of rural America. The Montana farm has been in the family since 1926, producing spring wheat, winter wheat, field peas, lentils, corn, and barley.

The family has taken the lentils grown on their 3,000-acres and started a new snack line of nutritious Lentil Crunchers. Coming directly from the field to your home is as authentic as it gets. It’s not just what they do, it’s who they are and they wear it with pride. Farver Farms just released two new flavors, Dill Pickle and Sweet Hickory, in October 2021.

Co-founder Shauna remembers how her German grandmother always said, “We feed people, we feed them often, and we feed them well.” That’s exactly what this farmer, mom, wife, and entrepreneur is doing with the Farver Farms line.

The lentils are grown on the prairies of extreme Northeast Montana, processed in the family’s certified facility, packaged in small batches, and shipped directly to homes nationwide. The Lentil Crunchers are a healthy snack for kids and a great addition to salads and fall soups.







