Company: HA!

Website: www.hasnacks.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$40.00

Product Snapshot: HA! snacks (stands for “Healthy Alternative”) is a new vegan snack which is 100 percent vegan and a crunchy, gluten-free snack with 11g of protein (from plants) and 140 calories per serving. These “better-for-you” snacks were created after the founder, a self-proclaimed “snackaholic” was stuck eating traditional snacks that provided zero benefits. Fed up with what was on the market, he started his own snack brand which includes cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, churro loco-flavored crunchers, spicy chili lime, and sour cream and onion.

The 5 main ingredients in these snacks are pea protein isolate, chickpea flour, brown rice flour, natural and organic seasoning, and organic sunflower oil, and the snacks have 100+ 5 star reviews. They are currently only available online but are hoping to be in stores soon.

SRPs start at $2.49-$2.79 per bag for the 1.2-oz. bags, and range from $19.92 (8-packs, Amazon) to $22 (8-packs, website) to $40 (15 packs, website).



